R K Nair honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 26: On the occasion of National PR Day, Press Club of India, Public Sector PR Forum (PSPRF) and Public Relations Society, Delhi, honoured R K Nair, former Executive Director (CC), NTPC, with Life Time Achievement Award.

R K Nair has been an eminent personality in the corporate communications in the country and one of the founding members of the Public Sector Public Relations Forum (PSPRF).

In a function organised on the occasion of National PR day, Deepna Mehta, DGM (CC), NTPC received the award on behalf of Nair. Uma Kanth Lakhera, President, Press Club of India; P D Hindwan, President, PSPRF; S S Rao, Chairman, PR Society, presented the award in presence of a large number of members from media and corporate communications function.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC; Dr Jaishri Jethwaney, veteran PR personality and Umakant Lakhera, President, Press Club of India were also felicitated with Life Time Achievement Award in the same function.