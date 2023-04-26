IIMC organises special lecture on G-20

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu organized a special lecture on ‘Media’s role in Creating Inclusive and Sustainable Society’ today. Dr. Swadesh Singh, SOUS Sherpa of G20 was the main speaker on this occasion and said that India has always been an inclusive society and India’s role became important in the current global scenario. On the occasion, the students of English and Hindi Journalism and Digital Media were present to learn about the G-20 summit with enthusiasm.

Swadesh Singh said, “The border conflict is a significant concern in the modern world. There is a business aspect of conflicts and developed nations tend to benefit from them. The discussions on forums like G-20 ensure that resolutions are discussed and implemented. India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams and would have the opportunity to offer G-20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience like India’s G20 priority and the engagement groups Civil-20 (C20) and Startup-20 (S-20).”

Talking about the G-20 summit, Dr. Singh highlighted the importance of creating an inclusive and sustainable society in the G-20 forum. He said, “G-20 was not initially considered as important until the 2008 financial crisis, after which heads of state started participating in the forum. India’s role became important in promoting sustainability and inclusivity, including its participation in initiatives such as the International Alliance of Big Cats and the International Solar Alliance.”

He also highlighted the role of civil society and about India’s society-oriented state, and talked about ‘Sewa’ (service) and ‘Vasudeva Kutumbkam’ (one world, one family), mutual respect, and diversity and told that these principles became important in G-20 as well as in our society.

The session ended with a questions and answers session.

On this occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Anil Soumitra, Regional Director, Dr. Dilip Kumar, Associate Professor, Dr. Vinit Kumar Jha Utpal, Assistant Professor and Sant Kumar Sharma, Academic Advisor along with all the students of IIMC were present. The program was coordinated by Neha Goswami and Apurva Mishra of Hindi Journalism, and vote of thanks was presented by Komal Soni of Digital Media of IIMC.