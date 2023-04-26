Vested interests spoiled generations, separated people: LG

‘Govt sensitive to issues of migrants’

Excelsior Correspondent

Baramulla, Apr 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

“Today’s inauguration is a testimony to our commitment to create adequate facilities for a future of prosperity & dignity of employees,” he said.

Sinha said the Government is sensitive to the issues of the Kashmiri migrant families. “We understand their pain and working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority.”

The administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process of construction of housing units for PM Package employees and 2000 more flats will be completed by December 2023, he added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the remarkable progress in various sectors including industries, empowerment of citizens and building competitive economy & inclusive society.

“Our young generation is our greatest asset and they should take the lead to build a stronger, prosperous and a more dynamic J&K,” said the Lt Governor.

“Some vested interests spoiled the generations, separated your own brothers from you. Come forward and say that what had happened was wrong and now we won’t let it happen to anyone,” he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke on progressive reforms introduced to boost infrastructure, employment generation and ease of living in the UT.

“Today, the domestic and foreign companies are willing to invest in J&K. More than 1.25 lakh crore rupees worth highways and tunnel projects are going on in the UT. Increased flight operations in both Jammu & Srinagar airports, improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world,” he added.

Sinha also shared the key initiatives taken to tap the growth potential of various priority sectors, extending handholding to budding entrepreneurs, creating large self-employment opportunities, and ensuring fast track & transparent recruitments.

Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla, in her address, said the transit accommodations will give a boost to the communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary highlighted the efforts of the administration in the timely completion of the residential accommodations for PM Package employees.

Senior officers from civil administration & Police, PRI members and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.