Mayor bats for blanket ban on polythene carry bags, plastic items

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: The Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today strongly batted for blanket ban on polythene carry bags and other items of plastic in routine life to have a clean and pollution free environment in the City of Temples ensuring better health conditions.

The Mayor was speaking during an awareness programme on ‘Banning Use of Polythene’ which was organised by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in collaboration with Maulana Azad Memorial (MAM) College in connection to G20 activities.

The Mayor was chief guest while Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor was guest of honour and Subash Sharma, Chairman Social Justice Committee of JMC was special guest.

While addressing the gathering, Mayor asked the gathering to take a pledge to make Jammu a polythene-free city.

“This will be a new initiative in which young generation shall also join the move of polythene ban giving a boost to it,” he maintained adding, “It is very important to take a decision regarding some objective of public interest and once the decision is taken one has to put all the energies to bring proper results so that the public is benefitted.”

Rajinder Sharma also talked about harmful effects of plastic on the environment and the urgent need to reduce plastic use.

The programme was organized to encourage individuals to take steps to reduce their plastic consumption.

The Mayor said that the shopkeepers and other traders shall only use the carry-bags recommended by JMC and avoid single use plastic carry bags else they shall be penalized.

The Deputy Mayor talked on environmental hazards caused by polythene-bags and encouraged the students to take the first step towards plastic free Jammu.

The programme started with a welcome address by Dr. Vishal Sharma, HoD Electronics & IQAC co-coordinator.

After that students also gave speeches on the topic ‘Banning use of polythene’.

The first position was bagged by Neha, second by Anant and third by Jaspreet and Pooja. All the winners were awarded with medals, trophies and certificates.

Vote of thanks was given by Dr. Satinder Juneja.

The event was coordinated by Prof. Neeraj Sharma IQAC Coordinator and NSS-SFU Volunteers and anchored by Navjot and Vanshika.