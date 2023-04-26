Bhalla appeals people to support Cong Party

JKNPP leaders join Congress

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: A senior JKNPP leader Balram Kundal, SC Cell District Samba president Vinod Kumar along with their supporters today joined Congress under the leadership of JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla.

The prominent among those present on the occasion include Congress Mahila president District Samba Anita Devi, Sonu Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Darbarli Lal Choudhary, Prem Singh besides others.

Bhalla while welcoming new entrants to the Congress party fold said that Congress party is fast emerging as the only choice of people because of its progressive policies, democratic and secular values. He said that secularism is the strength of Indian nation and only Congress can lead the J&K and the entire Nation to the path of peace, progress and prosperity by strengthening secular fabric of this country. He asserted that Congress has emerged a vibrant force in J&K and the joining of more and more important leaders from political parties is a writing on the wall, that Congress would be the single largest party in the next assembly elections.

Bhalla said that there is no place for politics of exploitation and negative politics, as people of J&K appreciate and participate in the great democracy of this great Nation for a better and bright future of J&K. He said that leaders who joined Congress today will work hard for strengthening the party at grass root level. He said that more people want to join Congress party under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He further said that power hungry forces have joined hands for the sake of power leaving aside all important commitments with the people of J&K.

He said that Govt has failed on all fronts and betrayed their electorate as a result the people of each and every section of the society are suffering and disappointed. He said that BJP and its sister organizations has started creating certain odd issues to divert the attention of general public from their failures but people are not fool, they will teach them lesson at the appropriate time. Bhalla made an appeal to cross sections of society including socio political groups, NGOs and other right-thinking people to join Congress.