Adhivakta Parishad calls on CJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Adhivakta Parishad President High Court Jammu Wing Inderjeet Gupta along with Advocate General D C Raina and other office bearers of the Parishad met the Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court here today.

They along with President Adhivakta Parishad Jammu Vikas Sharma, General Secretary Jammu Rohan Nanda, General Secretary High Court Jammu Wing Jasvir Singh Jasrotia and Vice-President Abhishek Wazir briefed the Chief Justice regarding the affairs of Adhivakta Parishad and also handed over books pertaining to the affairs of Parishad.