Qualifying for Tokyo Paralympic

I t is heartening that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir made its presence noted in the Tokyo Paralympic 2021 as two Archers of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex Katra qualified for the event. It is worth noting that the Shrine Sports Complex Academy has been accredited under ‘Khelo India’ by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The two archers Rakesh Kumar, a native of Katra Jammu and Jyoti Baliyan originally belonging to Utter Pradesh, thus brought laurels for the country as well as UT of Jammu and Kashmir. We congratulate the two Archers. Shrine Board’s Sports Complex has been the place where both these players were trained under the professional coach. Who says that the UT had not enough sports talent available which only required a bit of grooming and training under expert coaches to get due recognition at national and international levels. Once properly trained, we could roll out more of the twin players like from the UT’s sports fields. It is worth mentioning that both the players are holders of gold and silver medals in a tournament which was held in Dubai early this year. For making it to the Tokyo Paralympic, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has congratulated both the sportspersons.