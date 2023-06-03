JAMMU, Jun 3: An unidentified quadcopter crashed in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Saturday, official sources said.
The incident was reported from Neeli Nallaha village in the district around 7 pm, they said.
Police and officials of security agencies have rushed to the spot to investigate the matter, the sources said. (Agencies)
Quadcopter Crashes In Village In J&K’s Udhampur, Matter Being Probed: Sources
