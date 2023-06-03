Doda Is Lavender Destination Of The World As The Area Has Emerged As A Potential Destination For Agri-Tech Start-Ups: Jitendra

Government is committed to double the farmer’s income & lavender production is testimony of it for giving rise to Agri-tech start-ups in J&K: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The benefits of centrally sponsored schemes must reach the last man in the queue, says Dr. Jitendra Singh

DODA, Jun 3: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, Doda is lavender destination of the world as the area has emerged as a potential destination for Agri-tech start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while chairing a review meeting to assess the developmental scenario of district Doda.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to double the farmer’s income and lavender cultivation giving rise to Agri-tech start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir is a testimony of it. Dr. Singh complimented the district administration and farmer’s community for bringing up the area as the birth place of Lavender in India.

DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan while briefing about the developmental activities informed that the work on much needed Multi Storey Car Parking at New Bus Stand Doda has been started and is expected to complete by the end of 2024. The execution of alternate National Highway 244 is going on day and night, and more than 80% of work has been completed by NHIDCL.

About the unique initiative ADHBUT Doda, DC informed that the district administration has put all the government services, schemes, and attendance of government employees on the ADHBUT Doda portal. Online Classes, Study material for all classes, monitoring of developmental works, grievances redressal programmes, and interaction with officials, all is taken care of through ADHBUT Doda platform.

Dr. Jitendra Singh maintained that the District Administration and District Development Council must showcase these positive stories so that the people can come forward, feel confident, and be the part of progress in new India with the potential to lead the world.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in the district on mega development projects being executed under NHIDCL, PWD, JJM, District Capex and other schemes.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is the endeavour of present government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairman, Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, DDC Vice Chairperson, Sangeeta Rani Bhagat, DC Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADDC Doda Pran Singh, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, SE PWD, SE PMGSY, SE Jal Shakti Department, GM NHIDCL and other concerned officers.