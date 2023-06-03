Terrace on 3 Elevate culinary journey with breathtaking rooftop dining

Sunny Dua

‘Terrace on 3’ is a captivating rooftop restaurant that emerged from the visionary mind of a young and ambitious entrepreneur Shivang Gupta, Managing Director (MD) Soul Food. With its enchanting gazebo erected right in the middle of an elevated deck and panoramic views, it offers a unique dining experience that leaves patrons in awe. This 10,000 square feet space, Shivang claims is the biggest rooftop restaurant in the Jammu city with a seating capacity of about 190 people. The restaurant prides itself on serving delectable cuisine that satisfies even the most discerning palates.

SEASONED WITH LOVE-III

The place has been designed in an articulate manner that boasts of its green environs and comfortable seating besides good food. Its menu showcases a diverse range of dishes from various culinary traditions, ensuring there is something to please every taste bud. Located at quite a central place of Jammu this restaurant is well within the reach of food lovers and is an idle place to drink, dine and listen to music besides party with your family and friends. On weekends, the place hums with eager diners, as it has gained a well-deserved reputation within a short span of just fifteen months, causing waiting lists to be the norm.

Every aspect of the interior and architecture reflects the creative touch of the entrepreneur resulting in a harmonious and visually stunning ambiance. The restaurant takes great pride in its in-house preparation of dishes, guaranteeing freshness and flavor and the man behind this magic is none other than Chef Parminder from Himachal Pradesh. The melodious tunes of carefully curated music floats in the air, adding to the enchantment of the surroundings.

The terrace is adorned with lush green plants, while the outer walls are embellished with elegant planters and ambient lighting, creating a harmonious blend of nature and urban sophistication. As dusk falls, ambient lighting bathes the terrace in a warm glow, casting a spell over all who visits ‘Terrace on 3’ at Gandhi Nagar. The place is idle for soaking in Sun during winter days. Located on 3rd floor and having access through glass lifts as well as wide staircase with comfortable treads, risers and landings, the service options include Dine-in, Takeaway as well as Delivery through multiple restaurant aggregator and food delivery companies.

Boasting a generous seating capacity, this culinary haven can accommodate a large number of guests, making it an ideal destination for gatherings and celebrations. Having almost 330 items on the menu the food ranges from Indian, tandoor, continental, Chinese, bakery both – Western and Indian and finally a Halwai for Indian desserts making a total of six different cuisines. Mouthwatering starters, mocktails, soups, main course and desserts are just irresistible but the time chef takes to prepare them all is worth the wait.

Mocktails that people crave for include Love at first site, ‘Terrace on 3’ mint, Pineapple mint cooler and for those who love alcoholic drinks the Terrace offers a varied range of cocktails with Gin in the lush, Passionate vodka, Irish kiss and Elderflower spritzer topping the list and most asked for drinks that come in beautiful coupe, stemmed or martini glasses to hit the right taste at right place of tongue.

Other than conventional and most asked for food items Shivang’s chosen team which has created entire menu after experimenting with people’s taste and knowing their culinary habits introduced many new dishes that also keep changing with the passage to time and are reinvented to enable people never get bored with the place, food or courteous staff. The hang over breakfast (European), Tom kha gai soup (Thailand), Cajun shrimp avocado salad (European), Broccoli almond dim Sims (Oriental), California sushi roll, Avocado sushi roll, Mediterranean chicken burger (Mexican) and Arabic mezze platter (Combo of Indo-Arabic flavors) enables one to spoil taste buds by such dishes from across the world cuisines.

And to top this all while one is done with food, desserts like Choco éclair and Turkish delight surely force one to switch over to new and tasty sweet Items which even form part of parties and are loved by children or those having sweet tooth. Shivang’s journey has been far from easy. He started by establishing a banquet hall called Royal Park and worked tirelessly for about 20 days each month to cater to his guests which inspired him to think about creating a restaurant that would provide the people of Jammu with exceptional food and a place to relax and unwind.

“In the realm of creativity and design, a masterpiece was brought to life by the ingenious hands of my architect, Palavi Gupta, who is not only an exceptional interior designer but also my beloved sister. Every aspect of this creation was meticulously crafted by her, showcasing her unrivaled talent and dedication in designing this restaurant for me”, said Shivang. To establish a captivating ambience, we employed the use of an artificial tree, strategically placed in the heart of a raised platform.

Bathed in enchanting lighting, this remarkable centerpiece transformed the space into a captivating haven. The tree, adorned with brown leaves, evokes the serene sensation of sitting amidst the beauty of autumn, inviting visitors to revel in its captivating charm. This novel concept became the prime attraction of our establishment, a testament to Palavi’s imaginative prowess, he added. In our quest for perfection, we embarked on this endeavour without the assistance of any external consultants.

Every step, from the initial blueprints to the final execution, was a labor of love conducted within the confines of our own office. A dedicated team of 32 kitchen members collaborated tirelessly, each contributing their unique skills to shape our vision into reality. Fifteen months have elapsed since we embarked on this extraordinary journey, commencing on the memorable day of April 7th, 2021. From the very beginning, we understood the pulse of the people of Jammu, tailoring our design to cater to their discerning tastes.

To ensure continuous innovation, we ventured into uncharted culinary territories, modifying our menu three months ago to provide an elevated experience to our cherished patrons. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with people embracing the opportunity to savor new and exciting flavors, all while basking in the warm and welcoming ambiance we have meticulously created, the young entrepreneur revealed.

Our pricing structure reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that everyone can partake in our culinary delights. The supportive nature of our clientele encourages us to constantly push boundaries and introduce novel gastronomic experiences. Our establishment stands as a vibrant hub where monotony is banished, drawing a constant stream of visitors who find solace and joy within our walls. Although we may not be the first of our kind in the city, the footfall on our terrace speaks volumes about the lasting impression we have made.

In the grand tapestry of creation, our architect and interior designer extraordinaire has woven a masterpiece that captivates the senses, tantalizes the taste buds, and provides an oasis of delight for all who venture through our doors, said Shivang adding that our team recognized the need for a bar and indoor seating, which led them to open not just one, but two restaurants that enabled them to create ‘Terrace on 3’. They aptly named it “Terrace on 3,” a title that had taken them five months to finalize because Shivang had a fascination with the number three, as it seemed to hold a special significance in his life-his mobile number, car, and even his birthday revolved around this cherished numeral.

‘Terrace on 3’ had become more than just a business venture but a place where people could gather, indulge in diverse flavors, and create lasting memories. It became a place where everyone felt welcome and take as many selfies or photographs as one desires as each and every corner is iconic. The place pioneers of immersive experiences, offering a captivating lineup of live performances that transcend the boundaries of traditional dining establishments. Guests are greeted by the electrifying beats of a live DJ, the soulful melodies of a live band, and the sheer energy of dynamic stages, all coalescing to create an unparalleled ambiance.

Within our spacious confines, we have the privilege of hosting a diverse array of live shows, ensuring that there is something to cater to every taste. From the enchanting allure of Qawali performances to the rhythmic mastery of percussionists, from the mesmerizing sets by renowned DJ artist Serena to the pulsating rhythms of live techno music, we are committed to bringing exceptional talent directly to our patrons. We extend a warm invitation to artists from various disciplines, allowing them to showcase their craft and share their gifts with an appreciative audience, he said.

Our remarkable 42×42 feet gazebo serves as the centerpiece of our stage, commanding attention with its grandeur and elegance. The flooring beneath is a testament to artistic vision, boasting a meticulously designed arrangement of three different shades of grey, adorned with enchanting motifs. This captivating backdrop sets the tone for the performances, immersing our guests in a world where music and art seamlessly intertwine. Adding to the allure is a large screen that graces our establishment, captivating sports enthusiasts during thrilling matches and IPL showdowns.

The excitement in the air is palpable as people gather to cheer for their favorite teams. During quieter moments, FIFA takes center stage, providing entertainment for those seeking a different kind of sporting thrill. When it comes to seating and tables, great care has been taken to ensure durability and comfort in all weather conditions. Rope chairs, both rugged and stylish, beckon guests to relax and enjoy the festivities, while their waterproof construction guarantees peace of mind. Wooden tables complement the overall theme, adding a touch of rustic charm to the ambience.

At the same time, we understand the importance of adaptability, providing a range of music that spans across the decades, catering to the diverse tastes of our clientele. Our deck area, capable of accommodating up to 50 people, offers a more intimate setting for those seeking a quieter retreat. Here, the artistry takes a backseat, allowing guests to revel in the simplicity and serenity of their surroundings. In totality the place has transcended the boundaries of traditional dining and transformed itself into an immersive journey of sight, sound, and emotion.

“With live entertainment at the core of our essence, we invite guests to indulge in the unparalleled experience that awaits within our walls. Join us, and allow yourself to be swept away by the symphony of flavors, the rhythm of the music, and the sheer magic that unfolds with every passing moment, Shivang said.

(The writer is senior journalist and food blogger)