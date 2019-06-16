Pvt schools organize workshop on Draft National Educational Policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: General secretary of J&K Private Schools Association, Ajay Gupta represented as Northern region convener in the one- day workshop on ‘Draft National Educational Policy (NEP) 2019’, which was organized in Bangalore by all the private schools affiliated to the CBSE and recognized by the respective State Governments in which more than 250 leaders of different school Associations participated.

M K Sridhar , Member Drafting Committee , NEP and Former Member Secretary, Karnataka Knowledge Commission Bangalore, was the chief guest on the occasion. This programme was organized by KAMS, MICSA & MAS in association with National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) New Delhi.

State leaders from entire country highlighted the difficulties due to the enforcement of “NEP- 2019” a new curriculum, before Sridhar, Member Drafting Committee, who gave a patient hearing and disclosed that till date the education system of India was totally based on the theory adopted by the British Government to appoint Indians as clerk only during the British rule.

In this meeting, it was revealed that NEP-2019 will be light but its implementation will be tight. All children in the country whether studying in Government or private schools must be allowed to develop as per his/her natural talent. All co-curricular & extra curricular activities viz craft, music, yoga, sports, dance etc are considered as curricular subjects. For school education , the draft NEP has proposed a new pedagogical structure as 5+3+3+4 corresponding to the age ranges of 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 & 14-18 respectively, instead of 10+2+3 pattern. There will be no exploitation and effective universal teaching culture in the entire country will flourish immediately after the enforcement of NEP-2019, Sridhar briefed.

The participating members demanded that the provision of School Management Committee (SMC) for unaided Private Schools should be removed from chapter 7 & 8 of the Draft National Education Policy 2019. They also demanded the extension time of more than two months for filing objections related to its negative effects before its approval from the Union Cabinet as last date for filing the objections is June 30, 2019.

The prominent members, who attended this conclave, included Sanjeev Luthra (president JKPSA Unit Jammu),D Shashi Kumar (Secretary KAMS), Srinivasan (president MICSA), John Xavier (Chennai), D K Singh(Bihar), K Tulsi (Andhra Pardesh), R D Singh (Punjab), Girish Sachdeva (CBSE Punjab), Divya, Mansoor Ali, Manohar and others.