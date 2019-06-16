DC inaugurates Aghar Jitto Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 16: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib today inaugurated annual 3-day Aghar Jitto Mela.

The fair is being organised every year in the memory of Bawa Jitto, an honest farmer, who stood up against unjust Jagirdari system.

SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar, Tehsildar Katra, Sunil Sharma, Assistant Director Tourism, Umesh Shan, BDO Katra, Saba Noor besides other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

The departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Handloom, Sericulture, Industries, Floriculture, Tourism, Employment, Rural Development and allied departments established their stalls to spread awareness about Government schemes and initiatives among the people.

Besides, a number of fun activities and fun rides have also been set up for kids at the venue.

The 3-day event will also witness staging of Dogri play “Bawa Jitto” by Natrang Theatre group on June 17 and June 18, besides traditional Dangal wrestling on the last day.