New HPSDA office bearers elected

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Election of Hardware, Paints and Sanitary Dealers Association (HPSDA) was held here today and a new team of Association office bearers was elected.

Krishan Lal Gupta of Krishna Builders, Trikuta Nagar & Rajinder Bazar has been elected as Chairman while Neeraj Gupta of S.M Sanitary Zone as President of the Association.

A handout of the Association stated that Naresh Chopra of Chopra Hardware & Electric Store has been elected as Senior Vice President; Varun Sharma of World Wide Enterprises, Channi Himmat as Vice President; Subash Nanda of Nanda Builders, Muthi as General Secretary; Rajesh Gupta of Gupta Marble & Sanitary Store as Secretary; Vishal Bhat of M.K Trading Co as Treasurer and Sanjay Pandita of Mahesh Traders, Roop Nagar as Publicity and Organising Secretary.

Satpal Gupta of Gupta Hardware & Sanitary Store, Nanak Nagar was the Election Commissioner during the election.

The new team decided to have summer vacations from June 21 to 23 and last Sunday of every month will be observed as a mandatory holiday.