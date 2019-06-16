Ban Ahl-e-Hadith, probe role of NC, PDP in subversion: PK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Demanding immediate ban on Ahl-e-Hadith the oldest Pan Islamic organization of Kashmir, Panun Kashmir (PK) today alleged that the organization is playing a sinister role as Jamaat -i-Islami which Government of India has already banned.

Ahl-e-Hadith is the mother organization of the Lashkar-e-Toiba which has been spearheading the Jihadi terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as well as rest of the country for over one and half decade now, PK convener , Dr Agnishekhar and its chairman, Dr Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here, today.

They said GoI has banned Jamaat and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) but it should also ban Ahl-e-Hadith which is much dreaded organization. The organization is responsible for launching pro-Pak and Pro Islamic propaganda in the Valley, they added.

If GoI really wants to make the ban on Jamaat and JKLF effective then it is imperative to ban Ahl-e-Hadith also, said Dr Ajay Chrungoo. He said this ban should not be confined to papers only but yield results on ground.

Chrungoo said Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which too are facing terror problems have brought terrorists to justice and our Government should not keep ban confined to papers only.

He also demanded that schools, politicians and other infrastructure propagating anti nationalism and terrorism be also banned. He, while turning tables on National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded that their role be also probed and a Special investigation Team (SIT) be constituted in this regard.

Dr Agnishekhar, while expressing the hope that PM, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will fulfill their poll promises on delimitation, regretted that recent statement of State Government turning a U turn on the issue shows it too is treading the path of previous Governments which will have serious consequences.

He demanded that the schools run by Jamaat be either closed or taken over by Government immediately. He further said that the subversive penetration of Jamaat and Ahl-e-Hadith cadres in University system and State bureaucracy has to be neutralized and destroyed.

Agnishekhar said dithering and delay in taking appropriate action by Government of India after it realized the importance of banning organizations like Jamaat and JKLF will be suicidal. He said not only the Governments of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but also the Governments of Turkey and Pakistan have been ruthless and unsparing in dealing with their own citizens whom they identified as anti nationals.

Senior PK leaders Kuldeep Raina, PN Raina, Bihari Lal , Lenin Kumar Bhat, Sanjay Moza were also present in the press conference.