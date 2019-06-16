BBIA opposes withdrawal of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur, warns agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: While opposing withdrawn Toll Tax at Lakhanpur (Punjab J&K border), Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) today appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MoS in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and Governor Satya Pal Malik for continuation of Toll Tax in the larger interest of the State Industry and generating revenue for the State.

Addressing a press conference here today, president of the Association Lalit Mahajan, flanked by Tarun Singla senior vice president, president Vijay Aggarwal AOI Samba, Ajit Bawa president Kathua Industries Association, Sandeep Mittal general secretary (BBIA) and others, disclosed that ‘some vested interests’ in the Trade and Industry sector are trying to mislead the Government and also presenting wrong picture with regard exemption of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur. Their designs will allow the import/ export of unaccounted goods from the State which may be resulting into huge financial loss to the State exchequer as well as the Industrial sector, he added.

It was further highlighted by Mr Mahajan that the persons behind the motive to remove the Toll tax at Lakhanpur with their personal interests is that they are holding the C&FA of various products being imported from outside the State. Majority of food products and fresh vegetables etc which are being used by the common man are already exempted from the purview of Toll tax, hence, there is no justification for hue and cry raised by some persons who are trading in some goods on which the Toll Tax is being deposited in crores of rupees annually. It is also true that its benefit is not being passed on to the consumers.

Mahajan pointed out that in post GST regime, the import of Industrial goods from outside the State has been increased many fold which were being manufactured by local sons of the soil by setting up their own unites with the investment of their hard earned money and in case the Toll tax is removed, the unit holder will have no option but to close down their units. The NPA will rise, creating crisis for them. It will also lead to retrenchment of about two lakh work force. It will affect power revenue and power down the state exchequer.

The Association warned to launch a massive agitation if the Govt moved ahead with its decision to withdraw Toll Tax at Lakhanpur.