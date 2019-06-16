DDC Udhampur inaugurates 3-day historic Sudh Mahadev Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 16: The 3-day historic Sudh Mahadev Mela in Chenani tehsil begun here today. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country thronged and paid obisense at historic Sudhmahadev temple and sought blessings of Lord Shiva on the first day.

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla, inaugurated the Mela which started with lighting of the traditional lamp and followed by Saraswati Vandhana presented by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Chenani.

Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sangathan Jammu presented welcome address on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, the DDC extended greetings to the people saying that such events immensely help towards promoting State’s culture and tradition. “Such fairs depict rich cultural and religious heritage and are helpful in strengthening the bond of brotherhood and communal harmony among the people of all faiths”, he asserted.

DDC appealed the people to extend their cooperation to the district administration in effective implementation of “Back to Village” programme being launched by J&K Government from June 20 to 27.

Later, the DDC paid obeisance at the temple of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state.

Meanwhile, the DDC inspected various departmental stalls established in the mela by Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, Tourism, Handicraft, Handloom, Animal Husbandry and allied departments.

During the first day of three day Mela, the devotees had a holy dip in the Beenisangam called Budhisudhi rivulet, which flows out from top of the Dhar Shivgarh and is considered an abode of innumerable saints. The devotees also use to take bath in sin destroying spring (Pap Nashni bowli) situated just at the entrance of the temple.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Mela like uninterrupted power, safe drinking water, sanitation, medicare, security etc.

The cultural troop from KV Chenani including local folk artist Vijay and party presented folk dance and cultural programme depicting the traditions of the area.

DDC also appealed youths to join hands with district administration in Nasha Mukti Abhiyan and participate in Khelo India programme to create a healthy society.

Among others, Additional SP, Rajinder Katoch, Sub Divisional Magistrate Chenani, Abdul Sattar, Tehsildar Chenani, (Mela Officer), Ajay Kumar Saraf besides senior officers of different departments, pilgrims, prominent citizens and Local Mela Committee members were also present on the occasion.