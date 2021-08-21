Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh, job to next of kin of soldier who died after falling in J&K ravine

Chandigarh , August 21: Punjab government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of Indian Army soldier Sepoy Lovepreet Singh, who died after losing his balance and falling in a deep ravine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Surankot.

The government has also announced a job to the next of kin.

“Saddened to learn of demise of Sepoy Lovepreet Singh of 16 RR/11 Sikh of Gurdaspur in a tragic mishap during patrol in Poonch sector where he slipped and fell in the mountains. Condolences to the bereaved family. Have announced ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a job to the next of kin,” Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Lovepreet lost his life when he slipped and fell in a deep ravine in Surankot on Friday.

Meanwhile, one Army jawan died while the other two were injured during training activity organised near Punjab’s Pathankot due to severe weather conditions, said an Army source on Saturday. (Agencies)