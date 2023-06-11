Public welfare schemes revolutionized lives of people under Modi: Andrabi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 11: Senior BJP leader and Chairperson Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired the beneficiaries meet organized by Bhartiya Janata Party at Pulwama in South Kashmir.

BJP district president Pulwama Mohammad Lateef Bhat, Party incharge for Shopian Sajaad Ali Raina and DDC Member Avtar Singh also participated in the programme.

The programme was organized by the party in connection with completion of nine years of Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Beneficiaries of Government schemes from all the tehsils and blocks of the district participated in the convention.

In her address Dr Darakhshan said that the public welfare Schemes of Modi-Govt have provided immense opportunities to the youth for creating employment for themselves & for others. “Public welfare schemes like Ujwala Yojna, Aawas Yojna or the Ayushman Bharat have changed the lives of the marginalized people in the country. J&K has seen unprecedented social change after the implementation of all central Government schemes and programmes of Narendra Modi led Government”, Andrabi said.

She further added that the visionary schemes like Jan Dhan, Digital India, Khelo India or Skill India, have transformed the lives of all sections throughout the country. These public welfare schemes have created possibilities of developments and opportunities for the people in all sectors. After the interaction with the beneficiaries, Andrabi spoke to media and said that she was thrilled to listen to the success stories of the youth.