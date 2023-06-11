Geo-tag all water bodies: Central Nodal Officer to Ramban Admn

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 11: Director (Law & Order), Internal Security-I Division, Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Nodal Officer (CNO) for Jal Shakti Abhiyaan (JSA), Catch The Rain (CTR), Nishtha Tiwari, along with Scientist Central Ground Water, Chandreyee De, who are on three day visit to Ramban district, convened a meeting with senior officers of district administration here.

She had a detailed assessment of various crucial aspects of JSA including status of its implementation in the district. She also reviewed the financial and physical progress achieved, so far, in the district under the programme. She appreciated the efforts of district administration and other stakeholders in effectively implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district.

Nishtha Tiwari asked the stakeholders to understand the need for water conservation, its judicious use, protection of water sources and rain water harvesting to make safe and sufficient water available for our future generations. She stressed on coordination of stakeholders with defined SOPs and nodal point (Single point of contact) which is crucial for thorough implementation of Water Conservation Plan and protection of environment.

She asked for geo-tagging of all water bodies and Amrit Sarovars in the district. She also asked the officers for disseminating success stories of water conservation from the district showcasing utilisation of rain water and kitchen water for agriculture, kitchen gardening, and other purposes.

Recognizing huge potential of Anar Dana in the district, she asked the Forest Department to take up afforestation with this product which can serve dual purpose of soil and water conservation besides facilitating economic growth of the nearby people.

District Development Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, presented a detailed report on steps being taken up by the district administration to harvest the rain water and recharge ground water in the district in order to come out of the present status of water stressed district. He informed that Jal Shakti Kendra is functioning from DC office Complex and water conservation plan is operational in the district.

Among others the meeting was attended by Superintendent Engineer Hydraulic Circle Doda, CPO, ACR Ramban, ACD, CAO, CHO, CAHO, CMO, DFOs, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti and concerned district officers.