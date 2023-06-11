Downgrading J&K disrespect to people’s aspirations: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, June 11: The JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani today said that BJP by downgrading J&K and dividing it into two Union Territories, has caused disrespect to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing public rally at Ahmedabad village in DH Pora area of South Kashmir today, Wani said that Congress played a decisive role in the overall development of the country and always worked towards strengthening every section of the people with great conviction and commitment, besides respecting their urges and aspirations, but the BJP Govt at Centre failed them on all fronts.

He said people in the country in general and J&K in particular are feeling demoralized and dismayed given the betrayals and deceitful policies of BJP.

Wani asserted that Congress is committed to work towards strengthening the people while having played a decisive role in the overall development of the country and empowerment of people without any discrimination, assuring that there will be no compromise on people rights.

JKPCC chief said Congress will continue to fight for safeguarding just rights of the people and ensure deliverance of justice, adding that people are feeling victimized and harassed by the dictatorial rule of BJP. He assured that Congress shall continue to work vigorously to bring back their dignity and honour, which have been snatched aiming to complete BJP’s political agenda.

Taking a dig at BJP Govt for creating hurdles in the restoration of democratic process in J&K, Wani said this is for first time in the Indian history that a full-fledged state was downgraded and divided into two UTs with a stroke of pen, which is a humiliation and disrespect to people’s aspirations, but the Congress shall continue to fight for restoration of democratic setup and statehood to J&K.

Wani also expressed serious concern over the issues confronting people on account shortage of electricity, poor supply of ration, lack of development and extreme joblessness and emphasized the LG Govt to take cognizance of the people’s issues for their resolution at right earnest.

Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Monga, Mohd Anwar Bhat, Imtiyaz Khanday, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Amanullah Mantoo, Shaheena Neda, Abdul Rashid Lone and others were also present.