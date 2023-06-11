Advisor Bhatnagar visits Ganderbal, assesses development needs

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, June 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today visited Naranag area of Ganderbal district, and assessed development needs of the area besides interacting with PRI representatives and locals to take stock of their issues and concerns.

The visit is part of UT administration’s commitment towards ensuring good governance at doorsteps of common masses.

During the interaction with locals, Advisor Bhatnagar discussed wide range of issues like access to quality education and healthcare, mobile Connectivity, environmental preservation and promotion of tourism in the area.

The local residents shared their challenges, aspirations, and suggestions to further improve overall development and well-being of the area.

While interacting with the PRI representatives and locals, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that the present LG led administration is committed towards welfare of all sections of the society. Since the past three years, the administration has reached to the doors of common masses through various programs like Back to Village, Block Divas and others. He added that Government is focusing on collaborative efforts between the Government and the public towards a shared vision of progress and prosperity.

Advisor assured the members of PRIs and locals that the Government is dedicated to serve the people and ensuring that their voices are heard. He added that the present Government has pledged to prioritize grassroots engagement and create an inclusive and transparent governance system across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, the PRI members and locals raised various issues and concerns related to developmental needs of their area.

Advisor, while interacting with the PRI members, highlighted that the present Government has empowered the Panchayat Raj Institutions and their views and suggestions are part of the core development plans of the Government. He assured them all issues would be redressed within shortest possible time.

Later, Advisor also inspected the infrastructure of Government Primary School and Government Middle School. He directed the concerned officers to keep all the basic utilities functional in the premises of these schools.

Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the under construction health facility being established in the area. He directed the concerned executing agency to expedite the pace of works on this building so that it can be dedicated for public use at the earliest.