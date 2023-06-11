Dr Karan Singh, BEAI delegation, religious leaders call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 11: Dr. Karan Singh, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan today.

Dr. Karan Singh discussed various issues of public welfare and development scenario in Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Bio-enzyme Entrepreneurs Academy of India (BEAI), led by its President, Priti Rao, called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation including Shrekanth RG and Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat, a noted Environmentalist, discussed with the Lt Governor the promotion of sustainable solutions using Bio-enzymes and various pressing environmental issues in J&K.

They also briefed the Lt Governor on the BEAI’s endeavours to train the youth in enzyme technology and extending support to budding entrepreneurs under Skill Development programs, and the remediation activities being carried out in J&K UT.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that their valuable suggestions and inputs will be taken into consideration for strengthening the efforts of environment conservation and protection.

A delegation of religious leaders, led by Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation including scholars, preachers and Ulemas of Kashmir Division, discussed various matters of public importance, and the significant role of religious leaders in promoting spiritual heritage and social harmony in the region.

The Lt Governor assured all support and assistance from UT administration in furthering the spirit of unity, fraternity and brotherhood in Jammu Kashmir.

The delegation was comprised of Syed Ghulam Jeelani Andrabi, Haji Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Mohd Yousuf Baba, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Showket Ahmad Bhat, Showket Samad and Bilal Ahmad.