Mission Karmayogi enables institutionalised capacity building of Govt functionaries: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 11 : Mission Karmayogi, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enables institutionalised capacity building of Government functionaries.

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh while addressing the first-ever National Training Conclave organised by the Capacity Building Commission here today. He said, Mission Karmayogi is inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of consistent capacity building.

The Minister said, Mission Karmayogi has been designed as a comprehensive program which would enable civil servants as well as other government servants to acquire the skills, knowledge, and abilities necessary for delivering high-quality public service in a rapidly evolving world. Encouraged by its successful use among civil servants, it has now also been introduced for the new appointees in Rozgar Mela as Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, he said.

The National Training Conclave witnessed participation from over 700 National Civil Service Training Institutes spread over 33 States and UTs across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver on the promise of ‘Minimum Government-Maximum Governance’.

Giving credit to Prime Minister Modi’s deep insight, Dr Jitendra Singh said, following the directions of the Prime Minister, the first-ever Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has been established. This first-of-its-kind institution in India fulfilled the need to have a dedicated agency for the purpose of improving skill, provision for periodic training for government functionaries. The Capacity Building Commission facilitates preparation of annual capacity building plans of departments, Ministries and agencies, aims to create shared learning resources, exercise functional supervision over all Central Training institutions and undertakes audit of human resources in government and outcome of the capacity building efforts.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that in 2014 the government has done away with the colonial era practice which required a citizen to get certificates and documents attested by a gazetted officer or file affidavits for government-related work.

Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned, the Government of India, in pursuance to its commitment to ‘zero tolerance against corruption’ has taken several measures including the recent amendments made to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The amendment introduces a number of new provisions including criminalising the act of giving bribe also in addition to taking bribe and at the same time putting in place an effective deterrence for such actions by individuals as well as corporate entities. The act also includes a robust mechanism to protect an honest and performing officer.

The Union government has abolished the process of taking interviews for Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C posts since 2016.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the transparency brought in the functioning of any scheme or programme; he cited the example of Aspirational District Programme. The districts has been selected on the basis of a composite index comprising health, nutrition, education, basic infrastructure and poverty.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh mentions that in a country as diverse as India, there are complex ranges of issues. But it provides the opportunity for civil servants to learn and to improve their ability and expertise. He hopes that the governance reforms would create future-ready civil servants empowered by digital training platforms.

At the beginning of the session the Union Minister unveiled the copyright certificate provided to the ‘National Standard for Civil Service Training Institution’.

Apart from the Minister, other dignitaries also talked about various aspects of capacity building including Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission Adil Zainulbhai who highlighted the CBC’s vision for the civil services training institutes. Praveen Pardeshi, Member-Administration of the CBC discussed the role of training institutions in Annual capacity building plans. Dr. Balasubramaniam, Member-HR of the CBC talked about faculty development and case studies for the CSTI. Hemang Jani, Secretary of the CBC discussed the national standards for civil service training institutions and conclave agenda.