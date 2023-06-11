CBC J&K organizes ICOP on 9 yrs of Modi Govt at Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Launching its first multi-media exhibition on the nine years of Government, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today organized it’s 1st big Integrated Communication & Outreach Program (ICOP) on nine years of Modi Government at Kehli Mandi Ground, Samba.

The ICOP was jointly inaugurated by DDC Chairman Samba, Keshav Dutt Sharma and Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma in presence of Joint Director CBC, UT of J&K and Ladakh, Ghulam Abbas and Deputy Director CBC, UT of J&K and Ladakh, Ayushi Puri.

While welcoming the guests, Joint Director CBC, Ghulam Abbas said, under the present government, the benefits of all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes are reaching the last man in the queue, even the remotest corners of India have been brought into the mainstream. Abbas also encouraged the participants to spread awareness about the ICOP and motivate other people to visit the exhibition.

DDC Chairman termed these 9 years of government as a torch bearer to make India a self reliant country under the guidance of PM Modi. Sharma further said, India has played a great role globally being the Vishwa Guru in the fight against Covid-19 by exporting Covid vaccines to the developed and developing countries.

Deputy Commissioner Samba appreciated the efforts of Central Bureau of Communication for organizing such an event on the large scale in district Samba for mass awareness of general public vis-à-vis various achievements of the government in the last nine years.

DDC Chairman later distributed prizes among students who participated in drawing competition held as part of the pre-publicity of the event. Resource persons from various line departments highlighted the schemes under flagship programs while as departmental troops of CBC Jammu & PRTs presented theme based cultural items.

The programme included a multimedia exhibition on 9 years of Governance. The exhibition will continue till June 14. Various panels were mounted on different welfare schemes initiated by the Central Government to eradicate poverty from the country. Stalls were also put up by various departments. On the spot services were provided by these departments by enrolling beneficiaries online.

The programme was attended by Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Samba who visited all the departmental stalls, game zone, VR shows etc.