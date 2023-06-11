Progressing J&K one of major achievements of Modi Govt: Slathia

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, June 11: Former minister and Senior Vice President of BJP in J&K, Surjeet Singh Slathia today spelled out the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his nine year Government, saying one of the major highlights has been restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, making it safe destination for travellers and investors from across the world.

Addressing people during Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, to mark the completion of the nine years of the Modi Government, along with senior BJP Karyakartas at village Swankha in the Ramgarh Assembly Constituency, Slathia referred to the recently concluded three day Working Group meeting of G20 Conclave in Srinagar and said this reflected the changing times in Kashmir and people’s deep yearning for peace and stability’.

He said more than doubling of the investment in J&K to Rs 75,000 crore by this year end, five times the investment happened in the past 74 years holds promise about the huge turnaround in the economic and developmental scenario in the Union Territory. While the influx of tourists has crossed all time high mark of 1.80 crore last year, this year the numbers are expected to go over two crore, which reflects the success of various initiatives taken during the past nearly four years, post abrogation of Article 370, he added.

Slathia also noted with satisfaction the efforts being made to harness J&K’s hydel potential optimally and hoped that the power generation on Tawi basin will prove a game changer not only in terms of achieving self-reliance but also generating jobs for the local skilled, unskilled and educated work-force.

He dwelt in detail about various path breaking measures taken across Jammu and Kashmir during recent years with an avowed objective of ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments.

Slathia asserted that the BJP believes in inclusive Jammu and Kashmir, with every segment of society, irrespective of region, religion, race or caste having equal opportunities to prosper and progress and equal rights in the governance.

Prominent among those, who spoke on the occasion, included former Ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Davinder Kumar Manyal; , DDC Chairman Keshav Sharma, DDC Member Anita Choudhary, Asha Rani, Subhash Bhagat, Sarabjeet Singh Johal and others.