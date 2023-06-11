Erratic water, power supply chronic problems in Mendhar: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 11: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today alleged that erratic water and power supply are chronic problems in Mendhar Sub Division.

Bhalla visited Naka Manjari village of Block Balakote, District Poonch as a part of his mass contact programmme to listen to public grievances. Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said border district of Poonch during last nine years has remained worst example of neglect in terms of basic amenities as the people of this area are facing multiple chronic problems. He said Govt has done nothing to improve the facilities for the general public and there is much more to do not only to meet the aspirations of the people but remove those basic chronic problems which the public is facing.

He said there was no change at all as far as the water, power supply and the road conditions are concerned. Moreover, health condition in most of the hospitals and educational institutions is also not good. Worst is the condition of most of the lanes and roads in the area and no repair or maintenance work is witnessed here. Many localities are facing acute water shortage while unscheduled and long power curtailment has made life of the people hell.

While referring to the miseries of the locals of the area, he revealed that drinking water is the major problem which the public is facing. Pipes are broken and not repaired while leakage in PHE pipes is hardly plugged by the field staff. Worst is the condition of power supply and transformers if damaged, are not replaced for weeks together. People are forced to fetch drinking water through private tankers after paying money from their own pockets. People are not provided adequate supply of ration while road condition is also worst. No medicines are available in local Health Centre, he added.

Appealing to people not to get swayed by “false propaganda” of the BJP and stand against the “divisive, wrong and anti-people policies” of the BJP, Bhalla assured that his party would continue to work for the well-being of the people, despite the “concocted and false propaganda” unleashed by the BJP against it.

He said the power and water supply continues to be erratic while the roads are pock marked by ditches. The accountability seems to be the last priority which is disgusting, he added.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Ex- Sarpanch Mohd Shafi Jagal, Mohd Akram, Shoket Hussain, Lal Mohammad, Mutraj Ali, Lamardar Mohd Nazir beside others.