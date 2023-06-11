DC Rajouri inspects progress on Nagrota to Thathi Badoon PMGSY Road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 11: The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inspected the progress on the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road Nagrota to Thathi Badoon. The road, which is estimated to cost Rs 4.7 crores and have a length of 9 kilometers, is being constructed under the PMGSY scheme.

During the inspection, the Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri informed that the work of blacktopping on the road has been completed while berm and drain clearance work is in progress. The road once completed would benefit near about three thousand souls. The DC asked the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of remaining work on the project.

The Deputy Commissioner also called for continued cooperation and coordination to ensure that the road is completed in scheduled time and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the quality of the road and ensuring that it meets the required standards set under the PMGSY guidelines.

The PMGSY road in Nagrota to Thathi Badoon is expected to provide better connectivity to the residents of the area and improve access to essential services. Once completed, it will help a lot to boost economic activity in the region.

Overall, the PMGSY road in Nagrota to Thathi Badoon is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of the people living there. The PMGSY scheme has been instrumental in improving rural connectivity and bringing about socio-economic development in rural areas across the country.

Officers who accompanied the DC during his visit were Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri; Shahid Mustafa; Assistant Executive Engineer PMGSY, Mohd Qasim and JEE, Zaffar Ul Haq.