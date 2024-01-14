Public Darbar vital in bridging gap between various stakeholders: Mandeep Kaur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 13: Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur, today presided over a grand Public Darbar at Bari Brahmana.

Addressing the gathering, Mandeep Kaur emphasized the significance of Public Darbar in bridging gaps between various stakeholders for better policy formulation. Acknowledging the impact of the public darbar, she stated that the recorded issues would play an instrumental role in the planning process, assuring the locals that their concerns will be addressed through coordination with relevant departments.

Commissioner Secretary said, “The Public Darbar is a vital platform for engaging with the citizens and understanding their needs and aspirations. We are committed to delivering on our promises and ensuring the welfare of the people of district.”

She also emphasized the pivotal role of public support, particularly from women, in achieving the vision of a Swacch Bharat. She called for active enforcement and supervision of public to realize this vision.

During the interaction, various concerns and demands were voiced by the public. Some prominent demands included blacklisting of contractors with incomplete works, repairs of Government school, improvement of drainage systems in Bassi Kalan and proper sanitation and water drainage in Ward 2 industrial area.

Other issues raised encompassed the congestion of roads, increasing strength of Safai Karamchari, efficient pension disbursement, and the demand for on-the-spot camps to address pension issues.

During the darbar, Mandeep Kaur flagged off road sweeping vehicles provided by Power Grid Corporation to ULBs in the District Samba, showcasing a commitment to sanitation and cleanliness in urban areas.

She also paid a visit to Material Recovery Facility, Bari Brahmana and inspected door to door collection system and site of J&K Housing Board in Birpur alongwith the Revenue officials of District Samba.

Commissioner Secretary also distributed certificates to participants of the Amrit Kalash yatra. She also handed over Grah Pravesh keys to PMAY(U) beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the PM-SVANidhi Scheme, as well as those associated with the Fisheries Department. She also felicitates Beneficiaries under HADP.

DC Samba Abhishek Sharma; Director ULB Puneet Sharma; DDC members, Asha Rani and Suriya Begum and senior officers of District Administration were also present during the darbar.