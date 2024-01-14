J&K Bank organises mega camp under ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Continuing the mission to achieve 100% Kisan Credit Card (KCC) saturation in Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’, J&K Bank organised a mega camp in RS Pura here today.

On the occasion, the J&K Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash visited along with the Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, who was the Chief of the camp.

The Chief Guest in his addressing stressed upon the need to encourage agricultural entrepreneurship among the farmers while ensuring the proper end-use of the funds under different schemes.

He said, “Growers need to take a step ahead of agricultural farming towards entrepreneurship and participate in the ongoing agricultural transformation across the country.”

“Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) of the UT Government is also the part of revolutionising the agricultural landscape here and to double the farmers’ incomes in the next five years”, he added.

Addressing the participants, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash highlighted the importance of financial support in the transformation of agri- economy and expressed the need for unwavering support to farmers.

He said, “J&K Bank is at the forefront of economic transformation of J&K of which agriculture is a vital component. We are implementing the ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’ in mission mode to ensure that our farmers have unhindered access to easily affordable financial facilities. And we will not stop till 100 % saturation of KCC is achieved.”

“We will extend every possible support to realise the Government’s vision of enhancing agricultural productivity and doubling farmers’ incomes thereby contributing to the national prosperity”, he added.

CGM NABARD Bhallamudi Sridhar, Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers Ashutosh Sareen, Sunit Kumar, Director Agriculture (Jammu) Ram Sevak, DGMs Rajesh Dubey and Vinod Sharma were also present during the camp.