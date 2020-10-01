Public allowed to visit Civil Sectt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 1: Government today issued an order to allow entry of general public into Civil Secretariat in Srinagar despite COVID-19 restrictions in Kashmir.

The restrictions on the entry of general public into Civil Secretariat premises due to COVID-19 was lifted today as it was causing lot of inconvenience to people.

An order issued by the Government read: “I am directed to convey that in view of the inconvenience faced by the general public in entering Civil Secretariat premises on account of the COVID-19 restrictions in force for a long time, it has been decided to allow entry of general public from 3 pm onwards with minimal restrictions till closure of offices in Srinagar”.