Govt to allow local purchases in GeM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: In yet another step towards the relief & revival of the business sector in J&K and to encourage local procurement in line with the principle of “Vocal for Local”, the Government is going to allow local purchases in GeM thereby increasing the marketability of goods and services provided by local units. The step will go a long way in boosting the local economy as local entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and suppliers will get preference.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had directed for constitution of a committee to analyze the problems and for recommending measures for the relief and revival of the business sector in J&K after taking cognizance of the issues raised by stakeholders of the local business sector in the region. The committee held consultations with the various business organizations and subsequently, a mega relief and revival package of Rs 1350 crore was announced to help the J&K business sector to tide over their problems.

One of the major demands that were put forth by the local industry was to allow purchases made from the local industry or waiver from Government e-Market Place (GeM).

Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the matter was taken up by the UT Government with the Union Government, for adding a provision of the local filter in GeM portal, so that the supplies locally available within the UT could be procured from the local Suppliers through GeM. The Union Government today approved the proposal for provision of local filter for purchases on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal for enabling local purchases.

The communication from the Finance Ministry, Government of India mentions that the proposal of GeM has been agreed to for one year to be used by buyers in appropriate circumstances after due justification and reasonability of rates.

The local industry also enjoys an advantage regarding the ability to make timely supplies in areas where the terrain is tough and conditions become harsh at times due to weather or other logistic adversities.

Besides increasing the marketability of goods and services provided by local units, it will further boost the local economy, as local sellers will get the preference. Moreover, it is going to address the long pending demand of entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and suppliers hailing from UT of J&K.