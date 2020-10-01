ACB books ex-J&K Bank Chairman, others for flouting tendering norms

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today registered a case against former J&K Bank Chairman, Parvaiz Ahmad along with other bank officials including the Proprietors of a Mumbai-based company for flouting tendering norms.

The officials of the Bank who have been booked include Surjeet Singh Seghal, the then Executive President J&K Bank (now retired) and Parvaiz Ahmad, the then Chairman of J&K Bank (now retired) and Feroz Ahmad, the then Assistant Vice President.

Further, the case also has been registered again Sahil Vora and Rishabh Vora, Directors, M/s SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd along with the residents of 508 Olympus Apartments 5C, Altamont Road Mumbai-400026 on the allegation that the officers/officials of J&K Bank Ltd. Awarded tenders of housekeeping to a Mumbai based Company M/s SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd by not following the proper tendering norms and that has led to the losses to the bank of the tune of Rs 6,29,56,575 from the date of award of contract.

“The case pertains to allotment of tenders, for housekeeping of offsite ATMs, to a Mumbai based Company i.e, M/s SILA Solutions Pvt. Ltd, by not following proper tendering norms as provided the contract to the said firm despite not falling into the criteria of any such allotment,” the ACB said.

Earlier, the ACB said, verification was conducted by ACB, Central into the matter wherein it was revealed that J&K Bank with HQ at Srinagar came out with a Pan India tender for housekeeping services in the year 2015.

“J&K Bank officials in contravention of tender conditions negotiated the rates with M/s SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd. The tender was awarded to M/s SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd in gross violation of General Financial Rules (GFR),” the ACB said.

The contract of M/S SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd amongst other conditions included ATM cleaning and deployment of janitors.

The additional management fee awarded to M/s SILA Solutions Pvt Ltd by J&K Bank was not part of the original tender, it said.

“The loss on the account of the tender has worked out to be more than Rs 6 crores. The loss is likely to go up as investigation progresses.”

In this connection, the Bureau said, on 17.09.2020, P/S ACB Srinagar Kashmir conducted a search at the residential house of Feroz Ahmad Kaloo, Assistant Vice President J&K Bank S/o Mohammad Maqbool Kaloo situated at Mohalla Muma Khan (Kathidarwaza), opposite Psychiatric Hospital Rainwari Srinagar.

“Incriminating documents were seized during searches while as the investigation of the case is in progress,” the ACB said.