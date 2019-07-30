PSA demands action against officers of PWD

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, July 30: Private Schools Association (PSA) has demanded action against officers of Public Works Department (PWD) for issuing fake feasibility certificates for opening of private schools in Bhaderwah and Bhalla education zones.

Addressing a press conference, President Private Schools Association Bhaderwah Neeraj Singh Manhas said that with the involvement of some officers of Education Department and PWD, some private schools are running in Bhaderwah and Bhalla zones without recognition and affiliation.

“Instead of taking action against unrecognized schools, PWD and Education Department authorities are issuing fake feasibility certificates to open some other schools in Bhalla and Bhaderwah zones against the norms, which is not acceptable to existing PSA”, he added.

He demanded strict action against those officers of PWD and Education Department who are violating norms and trying to help some people to open schools unlawfully.

“We are not against those schools which will open according to norms but if norms will be violated then PSA Bhaderwah is ready to fight in law suit against them”, he asserted.