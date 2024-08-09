Provide Ration Cards to e-Shram registrants as per SC directions: CS

UTLSC accords approval to Rs 312.89 cr WSS for major towns

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a joint meeting of Labour & Employment Department and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs regarding providing Ration Cards to all e-Shram registrants.

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA; Secretary, Labour and Employment, the meeting was attended by Secretary, Law; Deputy Commissioners; Labour Commissioner; Director, FCS&CA, Kashmir/ Jammu and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary stressed upon the direction passed by Supreme Court of India vide Order dated 20.04.2023 in Misc. Application No. 94/2022 in SMW (C) No. 6/2020 wherein the State/UT Governments have been directed to issue Ration Cards to the left out registrants of the e-Shram Portal.

Dulloo while recapturing this direction from the Apex Court impressed upon the concerned to undertake the exercise to issue ration cards to the left out registrants on e-Shram portal by giving wide publicity and to approach e-Shram registrants through the offices of concerned DCs.

The Chief Secretary also advised the Deputy Commissioners to personally supervise and ensure coordination of the officers and officials of Labour Department and Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in their respective districts to achieve the desired results within the shortest possible time.

Moreover, it was also enjoined upon the concerned administrative heads to monitor the progress of the issuance of ration cards in favour of left out e-Shram registrants on daily basis so that the SC directions are complied with, in letter and spirit in the UT.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, held UT Level Steering Committee (UTLSC) meeting of AMRUT 2.0 called to consider giving administrative approval to 47 Water Supply Schemes (WSS) for major towns of J&K.

Those who were present includes ACS, Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, PDD; Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Secretary, RDD; DG, Codes; Chief Engineer, besides other concerned officers of the department.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to go for tendering process for all these projects forthwith. He made out that all these tenders should be floated by 15th of August without any fail as these projects are reviewed too in the regular PRAGATI meetings chaired by the Prime Minister himself.

Dulloo also enjoined upon the concerned to take necessary approvals from Finance Department before moving the pending proposals in the upcoming Administrative Council for its concurrence to the projects costing above Rs 20 cr to advertise the relevant tender documents by 20th of the month.

He also asked them to fix a timeframe for each of these works so that these are constantly monitored by the concerned authorities for their timely completion.

The Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur gave out details of the projects sanctioned under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 for J&K.

She revealed that these projects are aimed at making cities ‘water secure’ and providing functional water tap connections to all households in all statutory towns. She gave out that 49 projects sanctioned under AMRUT 2.0 amounting to Rs. 330.54 cr against the approved allocation cost of Rs. 312.89 cr for various cities/ ULBs.

It was further given out that 47 DPRs are accordingly, submitted to the UTLSC for the Accord of the Administrative Approval with two of them to be put before UTLSC after the approval of Administrative Council.

The UTLSC also approved the plan of the Department amounting Rs 35 cr as expenses for engagement of PMU for the scheme period to monitor and ensure smooth implementation of this prestigious scheme on ground.

The towns for which these WSS had been approved by GoI includes Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Kulgam, Bhaderwah, Batote, RS Pura, Akhnoor,Chenani, Hiranagar, Kathua, Lakhanpuur, Vijaypur, Reasi, Baramulla, Beerwah, Magam, Pattan, Devsar, Uri, Awantipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Sopore and many other smaller towns in both the divisions of the UT.