NLCO revives two choked freshwater springs

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 8: Two springs crucial for the replenishment of fresh water in ‘Khushal Sar’ have been restored and brought back to glory in the Gasiyar area of Zadibal.

On the lake’s Sazgaripora side, the work was carried out by the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) in partnership with various other stakeholders, leading to the revival of the springs, which had been choked for years, in nearly a week.

“These two water springs are important for the replenishment of fresh water in Khushal Sar. There are a number of such springs in and around the area that are essential and need to be restored to improve water flow,” Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman of NLCO, told Excelsior.

Wangnoo added that nearly 19 such springs in the area need to be restored for better water flow in the water body, playing a key role in the rejuvenation of the twin lakes, Khushal Sar and Gilsar and improving the hydrology.

“Out of these springs, three have been restored, including one by the locals on their own at Dooni Pora. They had also faced some challenges earlier, but it was resolved, leading to the restoration of the spring,” he said.

He mentioned that there was initial resentment from some locals who claimed ownership of the property, “but it was resolved amicably, with the majority of the locals showing their support and willingness towards restoring these freshwater resources.”

While providing further details about the springs, Wangnoo mentioned that one of the springs measures 20 feet by 20 feet, while the other measures 10 feet by 10 feet.

“The restoration of both springs took us a total of five days, while experts have directed further clean-up involving regular flushing out of the water for a few more days,” he noted.

It should be noted that the NLCO, along with other departments such as SMC, LCMA, and District Administration, has been working on the cleaning and rejuvenation of Khushal Sar and Gilsar for over three years.

At the same time, the experts have been emphasizing the need for rejuvenating the water springs and preventing the discharge of drainage in the overall restoration of these water bodies.