Jugal to head BJP Poll Management Panel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP in consultation with JP Nadda, BJP national president, G. Krishna Reddy, Union Minister and J&K BJP, Election In charge, Tarun Chugh , BJP national general secretary and J&K Prabhari, announced the Election Management Committee for 2024 Assembly Poll with Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) as its chairman.

Assem Gupta was nominated as the convenor and Shouqat Gayoor Andrabi, Pawan Khajuria and Rajiv Jasrotia as co-convenors.

Priya Sethi has been nominated as Incharge Election Office, Parneesh Mahajan, Ghulam Nabi Namthali, Adarsh Jathiar and Reema Padha have been nominated as co-in charges of Election Office.

Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia has been nominated as Incharge Call Centre, Ishant Gupta and Sheikh Salman have been nominated as co-Incharges.

Besides, various senior party leaders were inducted in various comities including Sunil Sethi party chief spokesperson has been made in charge media relations, Abhijeet Jasrotia, Balbir Ram Rattan and Altaf Thakur as its co in charges.