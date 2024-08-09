Ground reality across Jammu region paints grim picture: Omar

‘Bani people deprived of basic amenities’

Excelsior Correspondent

BANI (Kathua), Aug 8: Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today said that the promises of a “New Jammu and Kashmir” are nothing but empty rhetoric within the power corridors in New Delhi, saying the people in J&K have yet to see any real change or improvement in their lives.

Addressing a large public rally at remote Bani town in district Kathua today, Omar said, “I wanted to see the new Bani but my notion was tattered while travelling to the region. The grandiose rhetoric of transformation means nothing to those who continue to struggle and suffer in silence in this remote region. The reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture from the lofty promises made by those in power,” he said.

Omar further emphasized that despite claims that Article 370 was hindering the development of remote areas in J&K, it has been a decade since we relinquished power and nearly five years since the region was stripped off its unique status.

“However, the promised development in Bani has yet to materialize. There has been no infrastructure improvement in this isolated region; it remains the same as it was in 2014. Hospitals are understaffed, schools lack qualified teachers, and local youth are facing high levels of unemployment. The last direct recruitment drive took place during our tenure in power. Our mothers and sisters are struggling due to reduced ration supplies. In the past, we provided subsidized kerosene, sugar and wheat, but now they must make do with just 5 kgs of rice. Basic amenities such as electricity and water are becoming increasingly scarce. People are being charged exorbitant tariffs, yet authorities are turning a blind eye when it comes to providing adequate power and water supply,” he asserted.

Challenging the Government’s claims of improved security and addressing the historical injustices faced by the Gujjar community, Omar expressed his disbelief on the current state of affairs. He emphasized that the Bani region, once peaceful, is now plagued with militant activities and encounters.

“From Bani to Basohli, from Doda to Kishtwar, from Poonch to Rajouri, from Kathua to Samba, reports of encounters and sacrifices of our brave soldiers are common. Areas that were once cleared of militancy are now facing its resurgence. Rather than witnessing an improvement in security, the situation has deteriorated to alarming levels. Former Village Defense Committees (VDCs) are now requesting firearms to protect their villages. Despite assurances that the guns have been silenced, the reality paints a different picture. The Gujjar community has been left in the lurch as they continue to await the implementation of the Forest Rights Act. Instead of progress, their lands granted to them by Sheikh Sahib under the Land to Tiller Act are being unjustly taken away by the current regime,” he alleged.

Referring to a multitude of schemes implemented by successive NC Governments, Omar stated that programs such as Rehbar-e-Zirat, Rehbar-e-Taleem, and other benefits under the Sher-e-Kashmir Welfare Schemes were distributed to offer relief to our citizens in remote areas. However, for a decade, little substantial progress was made in providing administrative support to those residing in remote regions.

He further emphasized that the National Conference does not seek votes based on religion, region, caste, or creed. “Instead, NC seeks votes with the goal of providing jobs for the youth, doctors and equipment for hospitals, teachers for schools, roads for remote villages, ration and housing for the poor, and water and electricity for consumers. Therefore, it is crucial for the people of Bani in particular and Jammu in general to make informed decisions during voting. I am confident that the people of Jammu will choose development, progress, employment, and unity. Every vote cast for NC will contribute to the advancement of the diverse region of Jammu,” Omar added.

The rally was organised by Sandesh Shan. Senior party leaders Ajay Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir, Babu Ram Paul, Ajaz Jan, Ayub Malik, Raghubir Manhas were also present on the occasion.