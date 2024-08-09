Dr Jitendra informs Rajya Sabha about installation of latest Weather Monitoring Systems

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 8 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha that the Government of India has initiated the procurement and installation of latest Weather Monitoring Systems across the country in the form of 10 X-Band Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) to enhance weather forecasting and monitoring capabilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the deployment of these radars is part of a broader initiative by the Government of India to strengthen the country’s meteorological infrastructure. By enabling more precise and timely weather predictions, these radars will contribute to better disaster management, potentially saving lives and reducing property damage during extreme weather events, he said.

While such equipment is being installed at different locations in every State and Union Territories of the country, among the latest being the the Northeastern states and the Lahaul & Spiti District of Himachal Pradesh, the Minister said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that these radars are set to be installed at key locations across the Northeastern states, including Guwahati, Dhubri, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Silchar in Assam; Aizawl in Mizoram; Dimapur in Nagaland; Imphal in Manipur; and Mandala Top and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. He said “radars are expected to significantly bolster the region’s capacity to monitor and respond to weather-related events”.

The Earth Sciences Minister informed that in addition to the installations in the Northeast, the Government has successfully completed the procurement process for an X-Band DWR for the Lahaul & Spiti District in Himachal Pradesh.

He expressed his confidence that radar will play a crucial role in enhancing weather forecasting in the Himalayan region, which is prone to sudden and severe weather changes underscoring the Government’s commitment to improving disaster preparedness and providing accurate weather information to he citizens of these regions.