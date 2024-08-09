Union Minister, Chairperson DDC Ganderbal call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson, District Development Council Ganderbal called on Lieutenant Governor. She was accompanied by Ishfaq Jabbar, former Legislator.

The DDC Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of public importance including relief to the people who have suffered due to recent cloudburst in Kangan area of Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor assured the DDC Chairperson of appropriate action on the issues projected by her during the interaction.