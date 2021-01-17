Provide 27 % quota to OBC, stop harassing people: AIBCU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: Projecting demand of 27 % reservation for the OBCs in J&K, All India Backward Classes Union (AIBCU) has cautioned Revenue officers not to harass Backward classes people who are applying for the certificate.

Addressing press conference here today, president Abdul Majid Malik said that J&K Government must implement Mandal Commission report providing 27 % quota to the OBCs in J&K UT. He said AIBCU has been struggling since long for the implementation of Mandal Commission report in J&K.

He stated that with the efforts of AIBCU, the renewal process of the OCS certificate has been stopped through a circular of Commissioner / Secretary, Revenue Department on 19-09-2020. Despite clear instructions from the Government the Tehsildars. Naib Tehsildars are demanding Revenue record.

Working president, Balkar Singh said that officers must hold camps to provide certificates in various areas so that people do not suffer. He urged upon the Govt to implement the instructions of the higher authorities. Mandal report is pending since 1992. There were lot of hopes that things would change after revocation of Art 370 in J&K but there was no much change in this direction.

AIBCU general secretary Prof Kalidass and Sonia Verma, women Wing president, of AIBCU also spoke on the occasion and raised issues of OBCs. Many prominent members also accompanied president.