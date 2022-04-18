Protesting PHE workers lathi-charged, dozens detained

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: Several protesting PHE workers were injured when they were lathi-charged by police near BC Road while dozens were detained during police action today.

Official sources said that a large number of PHE/ Jal Shakti department workers assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer at PHE Complex B C Road and held strong protest demonstration for some time. They were demanding release of their pending wages and also their regularization.

After holding protest there for some time, the workers led by senior leaders of PHE Employees United Front, Navdeep Singh, Hoshiyar Singh, Mohan Lal and Rajinder Singh in the form of large rally moved towards Civil Secretariat. But as they reached near Indira Chowk, a strong contingent of police resorted to lathi-charge on them. Several workers sustained minor injuries in police action.

At least three dozens of the protesting workers were detained and shifted to District Police Lines Gandhinagar. Their proposed protest march to Secretariat was foiled by police.

The workers were demanding that a firm policy be framed for their regularization, Minimum Wages Act be implemented in J&K as per UT laws and pending wages of the workers be paid without any more delay.

The Front leaders alleged that on Nov 11, 2020, a delegation of United Front led by BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore had met the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha wherein an assurance was given by the LG to resolve their issue within three months but it is unfortunate that till today nothing happened. They alleged that even senior BJP leadership has failed to resolve the issue.