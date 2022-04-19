Cache of arms, ammunition seized in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 19: Security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Ten pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and five hand grenades were seized during a search operation in Tad village in Karnah tehsil, they said.

