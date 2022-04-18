Hyundai installs ‘Namaste’ installation at IGI Airport

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: Namaste-a symbol recognized globally but rooted deep in Indian culture, designed by Hyundai India has been installed outside Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi.

A human hand and a mechanical hand joined in the Namaste gesture, conveying the message of humanity and technology coming together to create a better future. The 10-meter tall structure greets you on your way to the International Airport which bridges the gap between technology and humanity.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “True to our vision, we are resolute to play our role by bridging the gap between technology and humanity in India, and this one of a kind installation is a physical manifestation of that.”

The design is an amalgamation of Hyundai’s strategic pillars and the company’s sentiment for India: The robotic hand represents Technology at Hyundai, with the aim to go beyond mobility by being a part of customer experience and lifestyle.

“Two hands folded together to form a warm welcome greeting that is expressed across the nation,” Hyundai CEO said.

Hyundai’s vision in India –‘Progress for the people, Prosperity for the planet’ aims to take customers beyond mobility with solutions that synergize with their lifestyle. Progress is not just a buzzword or rallying call at Hyundai, but an invitation to remember how humanity connects us and colours our lives. Hyundai has always created technology that is accessible and focused on the overall betterment of the society.

Innovation, the second pillar is represented by an alloy wheel in the center, which is a modern take on the oldest innovation of humankind i.e., the wheel. It signifies Hyundai and the automotive industry at large, bringing new innovations for customers across the world, Unsoo Kim said.