Protest rallies, seminars, demonstrations mark observance of 31st Holocaust Day by KPs

JAMMU, Jan 19: Protest rallies, holding of seminars and webinars, wearing black badges and staging demonstrations marked the observance of 31st Holocaust Day by displaced Kashmiri Pandits today.

Panun Kashmir (PK) commemorated Kashmir Hindu Holocaust Day today in Press Club here. The event was part of a month -long Holocaust commemoration being observed online through conversation in exile, victim testimonies, contributions of artists in exile.

Recounting the struggle of last 31 years, Dr Agnishekhar, convenor P K narrated the hardships the activists of organisation in particular and the entire community in general faced in keeping the struggle of resilience alive amidst all odds. Dr Agnishekhar highlighted the gruesome genocide which took place in Valley leading to Holocaust of entire Kashmiri Hindu Community from Valley stating that the activists of Panun Kashmir over last 31 years ensured the wails and cries of resilience reach every nook and corner of the world. Discussing at length the role of activists in keeping the struggle alive, Dr Agnishekhar expressed satisfaction that despite all odds, and an apathetic state response, our community has been able to survive the Holocaust and worst Genocide inflicted.

Speaking on the occasion Surender Bharati Ambardar, Ex MLC, termed the exodus of Hindus from Valley in 1989-90 as the a stigma on a democratic secular republic which must be addressed by the consolidated will of Indian State. Terming the displacement and Holocaust as unfortunate, he stressed that the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus must be addressed and justice accorded to victims of genocide.

Senior community leader P L Badgami while speaking on the occasion termed the Holocaust of Kashmiri Hindus as a Black Spot on entire Indian State. He called upon the politicians, and policy makers to stop treating the genocide and Holocaust of displaced Kashmiri Hindus through cosmetic measures.

In the concluding remarks, Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman, PK expressed regret that Indian State continues to ignore and trample over aspiration of exiled Hindu community of Kashmir and this day, 19 January stands as a testimony to this fact. Dr Ajay Chrungoo stated that Indian State continues to be on the suicidal path of waging a war on the Indian nation, and Kashmiri Hindus were caught in the fault lines, adding that Indian State can no longer afford to incentivize separations or half separatism in the hope bind Kashmir to national main stream. Dr Chrungoo appealed the masses to understand the gravity of genocide perpetrated on the Hinduism of Kashmir historically, adding that the struggle of Hindus even after facing perpetual genocide epitomizes the resilience and renaissance.

Daya Krishen Koul, vice chairman, PK moderated the programme. The commemoration was attended by Capt (retd) S K Tickoo, Sheela Handoo, Kiran Wattal, Raj Nath Raina and many learned dignitaries.

The activists of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) and Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), wearing black batches held a massive scooter rally here on Holocaust Day under the leadership of R. K Bhat, president YAIKS and North India Head GKPD. The scooter rally started from Muthi Migrant Camp and after passing through various markets of Jammu city, Jewel Chowk, Vikram Chowk and finally at U.N.O office Gandhi Nagar. A memorandum was also submitted by the protesting activists at U.N.O office highlighting the mass exodus and plight of community.

While paying tributes to martyrs, R. K Bhat said 19th January is the Blackest Day in the history of human civilization. The community will never forget this day, when in the year 1990, the most civilized and peace loving people were thrown out of Valley with only fault of upholding the National Tricolor. He said many people of the community made their supreme sacrifices for this great nation but unfortunately still after three decades KPs are out of their homes and hearths and are refugees in their own country. The successive Governments have miserably failed to rehabilitate them in their own Motherland (Reshwaer).

Others who addressed the gathering includes Sanjay Ganjoo, Sanjeev Koul, Manoj Handoo, Rakesh Fotedar, Vimal Raina, Ashwani Kak, Sanjay Raina, Vinod Bhat, Ajay Pandit and others.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) observed 31st exodus day at its office complex Durga Nagar where participants while recalling 19th January 1990 when lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir by Muslim Jihads as they wanted to make Kashmir, Pandits free. These Jihads created havoc in the minds of peace loving community with killings, looting houses, burning properties and what not.

The speakers who spoke on the occasion were R K Wangnoo President, Vijay Bakaya, ex MLC, K K Khosa, president K P Sabha, Senior Advocate, Kashmiri Lal, Bhart Bushan Bhat, Ravinder Razdan and Bharat Bushan Gosani, Predaman Krihan Raina compared the Programme.

The speakers laid stress and asked Kashmiri Pandit community to struggle cohesively till the government rehabilitates Kashmiri Pandits back in Kashmir. These leaders assured the community that their struggle of 31 years would never go waist and definitely that would yield fruit. Each speaker laid emphasis on the events which took place during the midnight of 18-19th January, 1990 when lakhs of Muslims from mosques issued declarations that the Kashmiri Pandits were Kafirs and asked them to leave Kashmir

Participants in the programme paid tributes to their martyrs who were brutally assassinated by Islamic Jihads at different times since the inception of Islam in Kashmir.

Others who participated in the Programme were Sataish Bhan, S K Raina, Veena Gurtoo, Suneel Bhat, R L Koul, Shuban Pandit, Jawhar Lal Pandit, Ashok Dhar, Kuldeep Pandita, Sanjay Pandita, Bimal Wantoo, Rattan Lal Pandita (Sarpanch), S K Bhat, Subash Chatta, Bushan Bhan, M L Bhat , Ravi Raina, Sanjay Bhat, Ravinder Bhan, Sanjay Bhat, Udhay Raina and Lalit Kumar Wangnoo.

Jagti Tenement Committee (JTC) and Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) observed the Holocaust Day, at Jagti township. The members of the organization protested under the leadership of it’s president, Shadi Lal Pandita and waved black flags.

Pandita said that since 1985 the Kashmiri Hindus have been suffering due to brutal murders ,rapes ,discrimination ,property loot and later the community was forced for mass migration on January 19-1990 therefore January 19 every year is observed as Holocaust Day.

He said today is the one hundred ten day(110 days) of JTC and SKF protest but the Government has not bothered to talk to us and listen our problems.

On the occasion of Holocaust Day Panun Kashmir led by Virender Raina took a pledge to rededicate itself for the cause of separate homeland in Kashmir. It said 1990, 19 January was the darkest night in the annals of Kashmiri Pandit history who had to leave Kashmir for the seventh time. Virender Raina, president PK, Kamal Bhagati, Upidner Koul its general secretaries, Sameer Bhat,Vimla Chrungoo, Ashok Chrungoo, R K Bhan, Kewal Krishan and Kanwal Pandita paid tributes to martyrs.

Another programme was held by PK led by Vijay Bhat in which the demand for early return and rehabilitation was made by the activists. Vijay Bhat while reiterating the homeland demand said nothing short of it will be acceptable to the community.

AIMCCC also observed Holocaust Day. In this connection a programme was held at Jagti township. The speakers on the occasion said, that nothing has changed during last 31 years of exile, “We lost our , culture, homes, homeland, property, including agriculture and horticulture land, shrines, business and every thing. The programme was led by AIMCCC president Desh Rattan.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) which observed the day as Black Day said it was a terrific day when KPs were forced to leave the Valley. Addressing the programme, KPC chief, Kundan Kashmiri said on this day the situation was pathetic and Government seemed to be non existent at that time and has gone into hiding.

Curfew was imposed as a first measure to restore some semblance of law and order, but it failed to have a deterrent effect, he added.

He urged the Government to correct the misdoings towards the community by tormentors to appraise the nation about dangers posed to its unity and integrity and expose the secular fabrics of so–called secularists and Jihadi elements.

Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha and Yavak Sahba, Displaced Kashmiri Unemployed Youth Union along with its members to mark the Holocaust Day staged a strong demonstration on the 31st anniversary of their mass exodus from the Kashmiri Valley and also observed two minute silence to remember the carnage of Kashmiri Hindus and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the minority Kashmiri Hindu community in Jagti Nagrota here. Protest demonstration was led by its president Er Ramesh Chander Mahajan, and large number of members came out from different localities of the Jammu to register their protest with banners and placards in their hands and raised up slogans for justice .

Various KP organizations this year in continuation with month -long online Holocaust campaign launched by Panun Kashmir , ‘Youth 4 Panun Kashmir’ along with, ReHinge Kashmir, ‘Roots in Kashmir’ and other key KP organisations like Kashmiri Samiti Delhi and Kashmiri Pandit Cultural Society, UK and KOAC, Canada who have come together to organize programs to observed the Holocaust Day.

These organizations said this day witnessed unprecedented terrorization of the Kashmiri Hindus in their aboriginal land. The community was hounded out from their homes and has been languishing in exile from their homeland for last 30 years. On this day, the community reflects on the genocide they have been enduring – remembering all those who perished in the holocaust, reliving the pain, and continue to, experience; celebrate the resilience that has ensured the community survival in exile; and reaffirming the resolve to return to their homeland.

Among various programmes organised Nishkasan ka Dard – tomorrow 10 P.M, a program where the community comes together and observes a night vigil staying in tents. They transport themselves back to the night of 19th January 1990 and re-live a bit of the pain that the community endured during those times.

Meanwhile RMK Arts & Research Foundation released a video song with participation of young talent artist of the community on Holocaust Day. Kashmir Mera Ghar is written by young talented Rapper Ankush Saproo and sung by Meeru Raina a young singer. It has been produced by Meetu Thaploo and directed by Akash Balwal while music has been given by Kuldeep Saproo.

Special Programme was organised by Radio Sharda on Holocaust Day today in which the poets, intellectuals and writers participated and recalled the tragedy suffered by the community in 1990. The programme was organsied by Pir Panchal led by its president Ramesh Hangloo. He said the day is a black spot on the democracy as lakhs of minority Hindus who were most peace loving were forced to flee from Valley under a big game plan by Jehadis and Pakistan.

Homage was paid to martyrs on the occasion of Holocaust Day at Sharda Colony, Patoli Brahmana. In his address Dr Ramesh Bhat urged the Government of India to announce Commission of Inquiry to look into the reasons for exodus of KPs and also bring justice to those who committed crimes against humanity and were still roaming free.

Kashmiri Pandits of Delhi NCR held a sit in protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Holocaust Day today. Observing the COVID norms the protestors recalled the dark night of January 19 in 1990 when the community was thrown out of the Valley. The protest was led by Ravinder Raina head of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir who urged the Government to take the concrete steps in consultation with the community on its safe return and rehabilitation in Valley.

Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Migrants led by Satish Mahaldar also observed the Holocaust Day today and expressed the hope that return and rehabilitation of Pandits will be treated by Government as priority. He also demanded that while exercising delimitation process the names of Kashmiri Pandits names who were forced to leave the Valley be incorporated to restore the denied democratic rights to them.