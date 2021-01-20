I s there a sort of syndicate or a mindset reminiscent of that, galore in Jammu and Kashmir that series of irregularities are surfacing in respect of recruitments and appointments in Government departments and Autonomous Bodies etc and about which we keep on reporting and urging the Government to take stern action. That, even complaints were received from the public at Raj Bhawan in respect of some fraudulent appointments having been made in the then Technical Education Department and now Skill Development Department and its various wings, remain un-responded let alone proper action taken. Between 2010 and 2018 , in different departments and Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Organisations , fraudulent appointments were made and complaints with pointed information were sent to the then Governor of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir . At best, what was done was to constitute a committee to look into the entire gamut of the wrong and fraudulent doings . The Committee was ”high powered” by composition and by number of members and, therefore, what was expected was timely submission of factual report to the Government but even after 20 months , nothing is done. Facts , therefore, cannot be known and culprits continue to be free and not under the clutches of law. Now, fresh committee is framed but why? Why did the earlier committee not do the job assigned to it? What action was taken against the members on that Committee? If it is said that the Committee did not want to unveil the scandal wilfully , it would not be any exaggeration. Let us see how fast the fraudsters are brought in the legal net to restore public trust in the administration.