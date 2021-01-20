Illegal mining ruinous for Ujh Bridge

We, by experience and analysis, can safely deduce that generally mining mafia appears to have an upper hand to this extent that they appear to be invincible in respect of the concerned authorities effectively checking their illegal loot. This mafia, well organised is so much ”heartless” that it cares not two hoots for the irreparable damage caused to the natural resources which they loot with both hands. Is it not a fact that they carry on with their illegal activities with the ”blessings” and even implied support from those who otherwise are supposed to rein in such elements ? How elements from neighbouring states too are feeling so much “safe” and emboldened so as to carry on “in partnership” with local mafia such unauthorised mining activities in Jammu region? How many of them have been apprehended and subjected to the rigours of justice for indulging in illegal mining activities? How many times, even after the public and in particular residents of the concerned mining area, complaining to the concerned authorities against their activities , action has been taken and costs and damages recovered from them ? In short, we do not feel inclined in supporting , not even in the least, the policy of looking to the other side by the respective district administration in respect of instances of illegal mining activities. We have strategic Ujh Bridge near India Pakistan border constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project SAMPARK over River Ujh and is an important link between various places within a vast area besides many villages of Gurdaspur in Punjab with Jammu and Kashmir. It is a box Girder bridge on which over Rs.50 crores have been spent by the Union Ministry of Defence. With this brief about the importance of the bridge, it was incumbent upon the district administration in close co-operation and understanding with the Department of Geology and Mining (G&M) to ward off illegal mining activities indulged in by unauthorised persons and elements. On the contrary, we are astonished in getting to know that not only from the local areas but even some groups from Punjab are routinely seen digging deep river beds near this bridge and loading tippers with the booty throughout the nights right up to early mornings without any fear of the law. Not only this, they are pressing into service excavators and other heavy equipment to help them with maximum ”reap ” of the mining as a result of their digging deep up to more than 15 to 20 feet down the river bed with no one to stop them. It is, therefore, appearing to be no one’s concern as to what a great measure of threat to the bridge itself and other adjoining areas such illegal mining was posing. The sensitivities of the area being India- Pakistan border too are perhaps of no import. For such activities, there must be and haps of no import. For such activities, there must be and definitely is a proper policy under which various guidelines and norms have got to be complied with having direct bearing on environment and the important installations, roads and rivers nearby in order to obtain due permission from the authorities where the royalty, quantum to be excavated, period of such excavation etc are all well specified and supposed to be monitored very carefully. Not only has the water bed in the area got severely affected but the irrigation potential of the area is also threatened due to such wanton illegal mining. Should things reach to such a pass that people of the area should be forced to protest and come on streets and despite that the authorities not motivated to take any action against the mafia? What type of influence this mafia is enjoying so as to enjoy immunity from legal action , may be made known. Now, see the other part of the picture, since most of such activities of mining are carried out during the nights , the deafening sound produced by the machinery put in use for excavation by the mining mafia is so screeching and intolerable that the residents around cannot sleep during the nights. With such wanton invasion of the river belt, the area is threatened with and exposed to floods and the bridge, important from defence angle stands vastly vulnerable. It is not that some symbolic action or some sort of vigil for a week or so and resultant suspension of such activities for a few days were in any way going to address the problem on permanent basis but a concerted move and dedicated resolute efforts by the administration along with the BRO and the G&M Department against this mining mafia alone would salvage the position.