India reports 13,823 new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India added 13,823 new cases to its coronavirus tally in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The country’s caseload climbed to 1,05,95,660 including 1,97,201 active cases. The overall recoveries reached 1,02,45,741 after 16,988 fresh recoveries in last 24 hours.

The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,52,718.

Kerala continues to have the highest number of active cases (68,617), Maharashtra follows with 51,887 active infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,85,66,947samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 19, of which 7,64,120 samples were tested on Tuesday.

6,74,835 people in India have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 so far.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India’s present active caseload now consists of just 1.90 per cent of the country’s total positive cases while the recovery rate has leapt past 96.66 per cent. (AGENCY)