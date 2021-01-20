Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: PM Modi’s Tribute To The 10th Sikh Guru

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday and paid rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on 354th birth anniversary. “I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society.

He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices,” PM Modi wrote. PM Modi also recalled the grand celebrations on Guru Gobind Singh 350th birth anniversary earlier. Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus.

“The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects,” PM Modi tweeted.