Amit Shah to address Northeast meeting at Shillong: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 : Home Minister Amit Shah will address the 69th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheduled to be held at Shillong, Meghalaya on the 23th and 24th of this month.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh after he convened a meeting of the senior officers of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) to finalize the arrangements and the agenda for the two-day meet, which will be attended by the Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight States of the North Eastern Region, the Chief Secretaries and Senior officers of all the North Eastern States as well as senior officers representing key Ministries and Departments of the Central Government. Officers of the North Eastern Council from Shillong joined the meeting online.

It was also informed that while Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will Chair the Plenary Session, DoNER Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will be the Co-Chair.

North Eastern Council, which has its headquarters at Shillong, was founded in 1972 and is one of the premier and earliest organizations dedicated to the planning and execution of infrastructure and other projects in the region. The North Eastern Council also coordinates in improving the capacity-building as well as project management and fund spending by the States. Attracting investment in the North Eastern region, facilitating entrepreneurship and giving impetus to innovative areas like Bamboo, Oil Palm and Horticulture are a part of the mandate of this premier organization.

Briefing about the scheduled meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah will not only add to the grace and stature of North Eastern Council (NEC) but will also enable several on-the-spot decisions. He said, Amit Shah has vast experience of the North Eastern region and has travelled every nook and corner in each of the eight North Eastern States, and therefore, his insightful inputs and advice have given great impetus to the outcomes and performance of the North Eastern Council.

During the two-day session there will be presentations from the Ministry of DoNER, NEC, the State Governments as well as selected Central Ministries on various developmental initiatives and future plans for the North East Region. The Plenary is expected to deliberate on the progress of ongoing projects, confirmation of the proceedings of the 68th Plenary meeting, outlays by Central Ministries in the North Eastern Region and plans for the period beyond March 2021 during the term of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

In this regard, Dr Jitendra Singh held a meeting with senior officers of MDoNER and NEC at Vigyan Bhawan complex, New Delhi to review the preparedness and modalities for the 69th Plenary Session at Shillong.