Protest for doctors, ambulance enters 3rd day

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 13: Protest for the staff and specialized doctors and ambulance, organized by the locals against District administration in the PHC Ghordi, entered in 3rd day, here today.

The villagers were raising slogans against the Health department and District administration for their failure to run the PHC smoothly.

“The PHC ambulance has been lying defective for the last four years due to negligence of the department concerned,” they alleged. Due to non-availability of doctors and staff in the said hospital, the gullible villagers are being forced to hire private vehicles while shifting their patients in the district as well as Jammu’s primer hospital, they said.

A protest was held under the chairmanship of Naib Sarpanch Ajay Padh along with Sunil Dutt, Bhim Singh, Ashish Sharma and Ganesh Prashar.